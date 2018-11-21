  • TV10/55On Air

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The brother of a New Jersey man found dead, along with his wife and two children, following a “suspicious” fire is now in police custody.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said Paul Caniero was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated arson in connection with a separate fire Tuesday at his Ocean Township home.

Meanwhile, authorities are also investigating a deadly fire at his brother’s home in Colts Neck.

First responders found Keith Caniero’s body outside the house on Willow Brook Road around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. His wife, Jennifer, and children were found dead inside.

All four bodies were severely burned.

MORE: 2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead At ‘Suspicious’ Mansion Fire In Colts Neck

The cause of the fire and their deaths remains under investigation.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference with more details Wednesday afternoon.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

