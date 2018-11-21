The 5 Best Whiskey Bars In New York CityHoodline crunched the numbers using both Yelp data and their own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best NYC spots to fulfill your urges.

Make Your Thanksgiving More Vegan-Friendly With These Creative Twists On Holiday ClassicsLooking to make your Thanksgiving a little more vegan-friendly this year? As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, you can give up the meat without having to give up taste.

Pumpkin Muffins: The Perfect Holiday TreatChef Max London from Mrs. London's Bakery in Saratoga Springs shared his recipe for the perfect holiday pumpkin muffin

How To Stay Calm And Under Budget On Black FridaySmart shopping expert Trae Bodge from Slickdeals.net sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to share her "Black Friday survival guide"

Furry Friend Finder: Archie And MannyIn this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Archie and Manny.

What Are This Year's Hottest Holiday Toys?Christmas is just a few weeks away, so what do kids want to find under the tree this year?