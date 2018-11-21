Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and for tradition.
As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, CBS2 wants to know what is essential to your Thanksgiving celebration.
So fill in the blank and tell us: It’s not Thanksgiving without _____.
Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving.
Leave your comments on the Facebook post below. You can also include a picture! Just fill in the blank for that question and we may use your response on air.
My parents