NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT service along the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines was briefly suspended on one of the busiest travel days of the year due to overhead wire problems in New Jersey.

Crowds were packed to the brim at Penn Station New York after NJ TRANSIT says plastic wrap became tangled in Amtrak-owned wires near the North Elizabeth station.

Service resumed after less than an hour, but was expected to resume with residual delays of up to 60-minutes.

NJ TRANSIT and private bus carriers were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, as were PATH stations in Hoboken, Newark Penn Station, and Herald Square.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.