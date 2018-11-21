  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grace Hightower, Robert De Niro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Robert De Niro and his wife have reportedly called it quits after more than 20 years of marriage.

The 75-year-old Oscar-winning actor married Grace Hightower back in 1997 and have two children together.

People magazine reports they’re now separated and living apart.

The pair had renewed their wedding vows in 2004.

READ: Robert De Niro A Dad Again At Age 68

They have a 20-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

De Niro also has four other children from previous relationships.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s