NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and five others are injured following fiery crash early Wednesday morning on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The flames broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the right lane of the Brooklyn-bound span.

Watch: Chopper 2 Over Scene Of Car Fire

At least four vehicles were involved.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

The Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, but police say the Manhattan-bound lanes are open to traffic.

Our @NYPDHighway Collision Investigation Squad is responding to a multiple vehicle collision on the Brooklyn Bridge that caused a fire and and large smoke condition. @FDNY and NYPD officers on scene. Brooklyn bound lanes are still closed, Manhattan bound is now open. pic.twitter.com/CSGvGoSDQp — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) November 21, 2018

The Wednesday morning commute is particularly busy due to the Thanksgiving rush.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.