NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and five others are injured following fiery crash early Wednesday morning on the Brooklyn Bridge. 

The flames broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the right lane of the Brooklyn-bound span.

Watch: Chopper 2 Over Scene Of Car Fire 

At least four vehicles were involved.

The Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, but police say the Manhattan-bound lanes are open to traffic.

The Wednesday morning commute is particularly busy due to the Thanksgiving rush.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

