NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and five others are injured following fiery crash early Wednesday morning on the Brooklyn Bridge.
The flames broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the right lane of the Brooklyn-bound span.
At least four vehicles were involved.
The Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed, but police say the Manhattan-bound lanes are open to traffic.
The Wednesday morning commute is particularly busy due to the Thanksgiving rush.
