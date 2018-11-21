NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding the suspect behind a violent robbery in Williamsburg.

The incident happened at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 17 on Bedford Avenue.

Police say the suspect struck up a conversation with the victim before grabbing him and throwing him to the ground. The suspect then punched and kicked the victim in the face before stealing his eyeglasses.

Passersby intervened and the suspect ran off on South 2nd Street.

The suspect is described as 5’8″, has blond hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting @NYPDTips. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.