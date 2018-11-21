HAPPY THANKSGIVINGFill In The Blank: It's Not Thanksgiving Without ____
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding the suspect behind a violent robbery in Williamsburg.

The incident happened at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 17 on Bedford Avenue.

williamsburgrobbery Violent Williamsburg Robbery Caught On Video

(credit: NYPD)

Police say the suspect struck up a conversation with the victim before grabbing him and throwing him to the ground. The suspect then punched and kicked the victim in the face before stealing his eyeglasses.

Passersby intervened and the suspect ran off on South 2nd Street.

The suspect is described as 5’8″, has blond hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by tweeting  @NYPDTips. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls are kept confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s