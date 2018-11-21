HAPPY THANKSGIVINGFill In The Blank: It's Not Thanksgiving Without ____
Filed Under:human remains, Local TV, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A body found stuffed in a duffel bag behind a bank in Yonkers is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, Virginia.

Police say he died from multiple stabbed wounds.

The body was found Monday near a dumpster behind a bank. According to authorities, police were called to a Wells Fargo bank on Odell Avenue just after noon over a report of a suspicious package in the area.

After ruling out that the bag contained explosives, officers discovered the human remains inside the bag that was left by a nearby dumpster.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Yonkers Detective Division at 914-377-7724 or text the key word “YPD” plus the tip to 847411.

