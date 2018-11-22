  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Millions of people are braving the below-freezing temperatures for the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with spectators early Thursday morning in Manhattan. Linda Minard called it a childhood dream come true.

“When I was a little girl growing up in the rural deep south of Mississippi, I would watch the Macy’s parade on the TV while my mom was cooking Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.

Much to everyone’s delight, the wind cooperated and the iconic character balloons were given the green light.

“I wanted to see the Charlie Brown one,” said 11-year-old Marin Caiola.

“All of them, but really Charlie Brown,” Lisa Coleman, of Brooklyn, said.

Charlie Brown is among 16 giant character balloons on display this year. It takes 90 handlers to free him from his net.

“You get to see them big, but when you watch TV, it doesn’t look real,” said 10-year-old Lexington Kane.

Officials urged spectators to bundle up and prepare for the frigid temperatures.

“We are wearing layers, we’re wearing jackets and hats,” one girl said.

“We have our ski boots, hats, gloves and everything,” a woman added.

For updates from NotifyNYC on the parade, text THXGIVING18 to 692692.

