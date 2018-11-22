NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With cyber risks on the rise, many people wonder if anything they send or store online is safe.

One of the best ways to secure that information is encryption.

As more and more people use the internet to access their bank and health records, protecting that personal information from prying eyes is more important than ever.

Encryption is the process that scrambles your data and allows it to only be unscrambled by the intended recipient, who has the right digital key.

The good news is companies are increasingly incorporating encryption into their products, and it’s becoming easier to use encrypted communications.

For example, Apple incorporates encryption into its operating system, as well as applications like FaceTime and text messaging. Microsoft has just incorporated it into its Outlook email.

Still, with just under half of internet traffic unencrypted, adoption has quite a way to go.

So how can you keep your data safe?

Use an encrypted messaging app like WhatsApp or the iPhone’s iMessage. Turn on or add encryption to your email account. Store important files on an encrypted flash drive.

Finally, it’s a good idea to also use encrypted programs for files stored on your computer.

