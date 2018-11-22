NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the official start of the holiday travel season. Experts say more than 107 million Americans will plan a winter getaway and if you’re one of them – you’d better start booking now.

From sun soaked beaches to adventure filled getaways, there’s something for everyone, and at some tempting prices.

“It’s a buyer’s market for the first time in years. Domestic airfares on average are down 24 percent over last year at the same time,” CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg said.

Greenberg says to target destinations like Toronto, Boston, and Orlando for the best savings.

“The normal window for getting good deals is 25 to 54 days out. So you’re just about at the 25-day mark right now, better do it within the next week.”

Greenberg also says add some warm weather destinations to your wish list too.

“A number of Caribbean islands that were hurt last year are starting to come back which means they need us.”

He adds there should be room on planes and in hotels at “welcome back” prices. For travelers looking to score a bargain, there are Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals too.

Margaritaville resort in Grand Cayman is offering 50 percent off. Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic has 35 to 50 percent off accommodations.

Mehak Hassan of Liberty Travel says agents there don’t charge for their services and they have lots of good deal destinations available.

“With some partners, 30 percent off, with others 55 percent off,” Hassan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Hassan also suggests to check out the west coast of Mexico, but she says this still can be a stressful time to travel and offers one piece of advice.

“Give yourself some time, make use of the deals that are in place be flexible.”