  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea Piers, Local TV, New York, Snapshot New York, Steve Overmyer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Winter is coming, which means it is time to lace up those ice skates.

If you stop by the Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers, you might get a glimpse of a man whose real job deals with people skating on thin ice.

Robert Sweet loves to learn new things, even at the age of 96.

“To survive to this point is a matter of great luck,” he told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Early mornings at the rink, the edge of his skates cut into the ice as he continues his education.

“It forces you to learn,” he said.

Twice a week to stay fit, he’s coached by an Olympic ice dancer. Even at his advanced age, he’s still pushing himself to get better.

“Well, it’s like anything else… The more you do it, you get better at it, (and) it’s more enjoyable,” he said.

But when the skating is done, the blades are cleaned. Sweet changes into his work shoes and walks between courthouse columns to his job as a United States federal judge.

“The thing that sets this nation apart is the rule of law,” he told Overmyer.

Overmyer: Is it quite fitting that both in your career and in this sport the most important attribute is balance?

Sweet: “Well, certainly it’s clear in the skating. And of course, it’s true too in the judging.”

“I wouldn’t say that all skaters should be judges, and I certainly wouldn’t say all judges should be skaters,” he added.

Federal judges are appointed and remain on the bench for life. Sweet was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter in 1978. He’s had a career in law since the 1940s.

His sharp mind can remember even earlier, like 1927.

“I attended the Lindbergh ticker tape parade. I was a kid, I was five years old, but I remember it,” he said.

The judge didn’t even hit the ice until his 70s and only when his wife, an avid ice dancing fan, bought him a gift.

“One birthday, Adele gave me some figure skates. I thought, ‘Oh, isn’t that wonderful? She and I are going to go skating hand-in-hand through life.’ Well, her coach said, ‘Wait a minute, you have a very nice marriage. Don’t ever skate together. And besides which, you’re not good enough for her,’” Sweet explained.

So he skates. The sport forces him to use his entire body in concert, including his most important organ.

“Keeps the little gray cells operating, or you hope it does at any rate,” he said.

Sweet says ice dancing is a metaphor for life, because you always have to learn new things to become better – and most importantly, always maintain balance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s