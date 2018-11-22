WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – For many, the holidays mean time with family. Even if it’s the first time they’re meeting.

A man in Orange County is spending this Thanksgiving with his long lost brother.

Firefighter Tony Donato was adopted when he was two months old. He recently went searching for his biological family on Ancestry.com.

A DNA match led him to an aunt, which helped him track down his brother, John Minotto in Florida.

“It’s absolutely amazing, every bit of it,” Donato told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

By phone the two decided to spend Thanksgiving together as a family. Minotto cancelled prior plans to fly to New York instead.

“I think our smile is same smile cheeks go way up our eyes are the same shape,” Donato said looking at his long lost sibling.

This is just the beginning of what will be a lifelong friendship and brotherhood. Donato plans on flying down to Florida in January to continue catching up with his new brother.