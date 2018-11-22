NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Black Friday may be a day away, but more than a dozen national retailers are getting an early start on their holiday sales.

Retail experts say if you’re shopping for electronics, you should wait for Black Friday. But if you’re in the market for clothing, Thanksgiving is the day.

“I’m seeing clearance-level deals between 40 to 75 percent off from some retailers, so it’s worth looking there,” said Trae Bodge, of Slickdeals.net.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, signs promising sales and deals are luring shoppers into stores.

“After Thanksgiving dinner with my family, I think I’m just going to go over there – head over to Best Buy – and see what I can do,” David Hammer, of the East Village, said.

However, a National Retail Federation survey found most shoppers are still going to wait until Black Friday. That’s where online retailers are pushing for the biggest slice of the market.

Unless you have to physically see the product this year, they say ditch the long lines and logon instead.

“The stores are packed, you may not get the items that you want,” said Karen Lamarre, of Crown Heights. “So I’d just rather just do it online. Black Friday for me is online.”

With a strong economy, the federation predicts shoppers will spend even more this season.

Some years, there are four shopping Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. But this year, there are five.