Black Friday, Holiday Shopping, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the frigid temperatures, Black Friday shoppers are expected to flock to stores and sites in search of sales.

The National Retail Federation predicts more than 16 million people will be shopping nationwide.

Some even started early on Thanksgiving – not just stuffing turkey, but shopping bags.

“We’re just looking here for deals, see what we can get for the family, stocking up for Christmas presents,” Bryan Sanchez, of Astoria, said Thursday night at Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst.

They were not wasting any time or energy.

“Red Bull, keep going,” one person said.

But some couldn’t handle the crowds.

“I saw the line, so I gave up. I’m about to go back home,” said Apinya Sriputharin, of Woodside.

Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square was also packed. June McArdle said she and her husband waited outside for more than an hour.

“Do anything for a nice bag,” she said. “We came from Ireland, so we know what we’re looking for. We’re getting a good deal when we come here.”

If you’re heading out Friday, be sure to bundle up and pack your patience.

