  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bullying, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The NYPD says they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of violently bullying a 9-year-old boy at a Brooklyn public housing complex.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Thursday that “the child is now safe and the subject has been apprehended.”

A video that went viral showed the bully punching the young boy in the face and slamming his victim’s head into a wall as he screams “Give me candy!”

The video was viewed on Instagram 60,000 times in two hours. It’s since been taken down.

The 16-year-old is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child. Police didn’t release his name because he’s a minor.

“We appreciate the many tips offered regarding this video,” Shea wrote on Twitter.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s