NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The NYPD says they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of violently bullying a 9-year-old boy at a Brooklyn public housing complex.

We appreciate the many tips offered regarding this video. Please be assured, the child is now safe and the subject has been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/0t88gPSPiN — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 22, 2018

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Thursday that “the child is now safe and the subject has been apprehended.”

A video that went viral showed the bully punching the young boy in the face and slamming his victim’s head into a wall as he screams “Give me candy!”

The video was viewed on Instagram 60,000 times in two hours. It’s since been taken down.

The 16-year-old is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child. Police didn’t release his name because he’s a minor.

“We appreciate the many tips offered regarding this video,” Shea wrote on Twitter.

