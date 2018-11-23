  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Black Friday is bringing more extreme cold, but we’re in for a warm-up this weekend.

This year, Thanksgiving in New York City was colder than in Alaska or Iceland.

For a woman named Daniellea from Portugal, her hands were cold but her heart was warm. She could barely feel the bitter weather after her new fiancé proposed at sunset.

“I give an ornament with a ring, and she was completely surprised. I think she loves it, I hope so,” he said.

“I want to show everyone,” she added.

The fashion at Bryant Park featured scarves wrapped twice – even three times.

“I put my gloves on, and my scarf on, and my hat on, so it keeps me warm,” one child said.

“We are from Texas, so we brought these Texas-size hand warmers,” a woman added.

Others used hot drinks as hand warmers.

“That’s what the coffee is for,” said a woman.

Even the fountain was frozen.

Earlier in the day, thousands of spectators found their own ways to withstand the chill at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. One woman blocked the winds from inside a sort of plastic igloo.

“I can only do the thing that’s always original,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”

She fared better than The Grinch – 35 mile per hour gusts nearly sent the giant balloon into the crowd.

But the elements couldn’t keep people indoors.

“It’s warmer if you keep moving, as long as you don’t fall,” said a figure skater.

The bad news for Black Friday – it’s still dangerously cold. The good news – it’s not as windy, and temperatures will climb this afternoon.

