BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It might’ve been a prank, but Bernards Township Police aren’t laughing.

They want your help finding a pair of suspects who set off fireworks on the porch of a home on Elizabeth Street at around 1 a.m.

Video shows the two approach the door, knock and ring the bell, before dropping the lit fireworks and running away. A series of explosions follows.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance identifying these individuals. Similar incidents have occurred in surrounding jurisdictions,” Bernards Township Police wrote in a Facebook post. “We also request that the actors come forward and turn themselves into authorities before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Somerset County at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

