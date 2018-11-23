Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Service was getting back on track for Long Island Rail Road riders after disruptions that started on Thanksgiving stretched into Black Friday.
The LIRR said PSEG Long Island power problems in Valley Stream were responsible for disrupting service.
The LIRR said the signal system “suffered extensive damage at multiple locations” due to a power line going down Thursday.
Service was at times disrupted and delayed on the Babylon, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead lines.
The railroad said that service has since been restored on all branches.
