NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police hope the public can help track down a missing Brooklyn teenager and her 3-month-old daughter.

Ashia Moses, 16, was last seen with her daughter, Aaronlin, around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Suydam Street near Central Avenue.

Police describe Moses as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a green coat, black and white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Her daughter was last seen wearing a tan overcoat, pink and white shirt and blue dress.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.