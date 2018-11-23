  • TV10/55On Air

New Jersey, New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer crash is causing major delays on the New Jersey Turnpike for the Friday morning commute.

The vehicle overturned around 5:40 a.m. on the outer roadway near Interchange 11-Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge Township. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene and showed debris scattered across the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

As of 8:30 a.m., all southbound lanes were shut down.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

