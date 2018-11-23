NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman fought back against an attempted rapist who threatened her with a knife after knocking her out, the NYPD said.

The attack occurred at 3 a.m. in an apartment on Nov. 9 on 107th Street and 101 Avenue in Jamaica.

According police, the 39-year-old victim was brutally punched and kicked until she was knocked out.

When she woke up, police say Nickoloas Samaroo, 21, was trying to pull off her pants.

The victim tried to get away, but police say he attacked her and knocked her out again.

When she regained consciousness, Samaroo was allegedly holding a knife to her face and demanded she perform a sex act.

She fought back, injuring his groin, and then managed to get away. She suffered a laceration to her face and leg, police said.

Police say Samaroo ran off shirtless, clutching his shoes and red sweater.

