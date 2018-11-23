ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police responded to an unconfirmed report of a shooting at the The Mills at Jersey Gardens mall on Friday evening.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to two medical calls in the mall and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at the Elizabeth, N.J., shopping center on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Witnesses tell CBS2 heard two shots and a man was shot in the wrist between the hallway of Tommy Hilfiger’s and Marshall’s stores.

The mall was evacuated as shopper scrambled for cover and fled the building.

WCBS Newsradio 880 reported authorities in Elizabeth said the shooting victim is not cooperating with police and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

.@MayorBollwage of Elizabeth, NJ told me the male victim is not cooperating with police on who may have shot him. He has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as officials examine Jersey Gardens Mall security footage. @WCBS880 https://t.co/IV79awxK5K — Neil A. Carousso (@NeilACarousso) November 24, 2018

Some people in the mall told CBS2 they heard two shots while others just saw people running and screaming so they did too.

Posts on social media reported people hiding in the back room of retail stores after the incident began.

Crazy close call. We were at Jersey Gardens Mall, and suddenly everyone started running & screaming. We didn't wait to find out why. I'm curious what the reports are. We made it safely to the car, but now stuck in the gridlock. — feeling angry at The… https://t.co/Z8E7ZjL7zA — Steel Toe ✧✧✧ (@mark_alban) November 24, 2018

“Just left Jersey Garden Mall at Elizabeth, NJ. Possible Active shooter inside! Complete lock down,” posted Zeeshan Asim.

Just left Jersey Garden Mall at Elizabeth, NJ. Possible Active shooter inside! Complete lock down. #Elizabeth #NJ pic.twitter.com/VxmEc1qLBA — Zeeshan Asim (@zeeshanasim) November 24, 2018

Twitter user @raghuariga shared a photo of the traffic gridlock which followed the evacuation.

ELIZABETH, NJ – The Jersey Gardens Mall went into lockdown Friday evening at about 8:05 p.m. when it was reported that shots were heard in the area of the food court. #BlackFriday2018 #Jerseygardenmall #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/QbikQIuhFm — raghuariga (@raghuariga) November 24, 2018

