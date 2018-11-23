LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police say a skull discovered in the basement of house show fractures indicating blunt force trauma.

The family who owns the house on Olive Street in Lake Grove was excavating the basement when they stumbled upon what could be the remains of the home’s long lost owner, George Carroll, who went missing in 1961.

Carroll’s family still lives in the Lake Grove home and made the grisly discovery around Halloween.

Police say the family always heard a rumor that Carroll was buried in the basement.