Mall Shooting1 Shot At Mills At Jersey Gardens Amid Black Friday Crowds; Suspect At Large
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMLast Man Standing
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    02:30 AMAmerican Dad!
    03:00 AMKing of the Hill
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Grove, Local TV, Long Island, New York, Suffolk County

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police say a skull discovered in the basement of house show fractures indicating blunt force trauma.

The family who owns the house on Olive Street in Lake Grove was excavating the basement when they stumbled upon what could be the remains of the home’s long lost owner, George Carroll, who went missing in 1961.

Carroll’s family still lives in the Lake Grove home and made the grisly discovery around Halloween.

Police say the family always heard a rumor that Carroll was buried in the basement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s