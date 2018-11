NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This holiday season, we’re seeing toys and gadgets that can be fun while sneaking in some math and science lessons.

CBS2’s Alex Denis spoke with CNet.com editor Dan Ackerman to learn more about the top tech gifts.

MORE: What Are This Year’s Hottest Holiday Toys?

He talks about the Nintendo Switch console, the Anki Vector toy robot, and the Monoprice Voxel 3-D printer.

Watch their full interview above.