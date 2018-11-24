Mall Shooting1 Shot At Mills At Jersey Gardens Amid Black Friday Crowds; Suspect At Large
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    02:30 AMAmerican Dad!
    03:00 AMKing of the Hill
    03:30 AMThe Cleveland Show
    04:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    04:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:37 AMMissing
    04:07 AMPets.TV
    04:37 AMReal Green
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! Its starting out on the cold side, but nowhere near as frigid as the past couple of days. In fact, temps are on the rise and will be getting into the 50s this weekend!

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup3 11/23 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

It does come with some rain, however. Increasing clouds through the morning will give way to rain as we get into late afternoon. The heaviest looks to be tonight into the early morning hours.

nu tu weekend planner1 11/23 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Sunday, some lingering rain east will quickly exit with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon.

Have a good weekend and grab the umbrella!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s