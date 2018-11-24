Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! Its starting out on the cold side, but nowhere near as frigid as the past couple of days. In fact, temps are on the rise and will be getting into the 50s this weekend!

It does come with some rain, however. Increasing clouds through the morning will give way to rain as we get into late afternoon. The heaviest looks to be tonight into the early morning hours.

By Sunday, some lingering rain east will quickly exit with a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon.

Have a good weekend and grab the umbrella!