  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMHow I Met Your Mother
    6:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PMToni On! New York
    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    8:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    9:00 PMThe Story of Santa Claus
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a gray and cool day across the area – but much warmer than the past few days! Expect rain moving into the area tonight, and that rain will be heavy at times through the overnight hours. If you’re heading out, make sure to be careful of locally torrential rains. It’ll be a chilly & breezy night too, so dress for warmth.

nu tu surface2 11/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Rain exits the area early tomorrow morning with just a few drops over the Twin Forks by the time you wake up, and skies will get brighter during the day. We’ll have drying NW breezes throughout, and it’ll be a milder finish as temps get into the low 50s.

nu tu 7day auto 3 11/24 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

The next chance for rain will be on Monday which looks to be another breezy & cool day with a high right around 50 in NYC. The rest of the week looks dry, but chilly with temps only in the 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s