By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a gray and cool day across the area – but much warmer than the past few days! Expect rain moving into the area tonight, and that rain will be heavy at times through the overnight hours. If you’re heading out, make sure to be careful of locally torrential rains. It’ll be a chilly & breezy night too, so dress for warmth.

Rain exits the area early tomorrow morning with just a few drops over the Twin Forks by the time you wake up, and skies will get brighter during the day. We’ll have drying NW breezes throughout, and it’ll be a milder finish as temps get into the low 50s.

The next chance for rain will be on Monday which looks to be another breezy & cool day with a high right around 50 in NYC. The rest of the week looks dry, but chilly with temps only in the 40s.