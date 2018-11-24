  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than five million Americans are battling Alzheimer’s disease and that number is only expected to grow.

President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Charles Fuschillo, Jr., sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Janelle Burrell to talk about Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

1124alzheimers During Alzheimers Awareness Month, L.I. Town Vows To Be Dementia Friendly Area

President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Charles Fuschillo, Jr. (Credit: CBS2)

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, click here

Fuschillo was also joined by Babylon town clerk, Gerry Compitello, to discuss how the Long Island community is taking steps to becoming a “dementia-friendly” town.

The AFA has worked with Babylon officials to train staff at local senior centers. The town has also held free memory screenings at Babylon Town Hall for their aging residents.

See the full interview here:

