NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Grab some extra napkins because the skyscraper-tall sandwiches of the Carnegie Deli are coming back to New York City.

The famous deli will be opening up a pop-up shop in Lower Manhattan for one week in December. The seven-day revival is part of a promotion for the Amazon Prime television series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Carnegie Deli made the announcement on Instagram, alongside one of their famous pastrami on rye sandwiches, coleslaw, and (of course) a pickle.

The pop-up deli will reportedly be located at 201 Lafayette Street from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8.

Carnegie shut its doors at the end of 2016 after nearly 80 years in business.

Its iconic Seventh Avenue location was lined with photos of celebrities who have eaten there since it opened in 1937 and was named for the nearby Carnegie Hall.