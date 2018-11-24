HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A robber picked the wrong bodega to mess with on Long Island.

The woman behind the counter at Deli Pupuseria in Huntington Station pulled out a machete after 35-year-old Carlos Garcia, of Huntington Station, burst into the store brandishing a gun on Wednesday.

Garcia can be seen on surveillance video slowly backing away as the owner threatens him with a large blade.

Authorities later arrested Garcia, as well as his alleged accomplice 53-year-old Angela Reilly, in connection to a string of robbers over the past month and a half.