MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A deadly accident on the Long Island Expressway has left one man dead and several others injured Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the eastbound side just after midnight near Exit 49.

According to investigators, two cars were involved in a fender bender and stopped to exchange information.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Preto got out of his car to speak with the driver he rear-ended, Madhava Reddy, when he was struck by another driver in a third car.

A fourth car then crashed into Preto’s vehicle, which still had his wife and two-year-son inside at the time.

Preto was pronounced at the scene. Reddy, Preto’s wife and child, and 38-year-old Jennifer Massaro (who reportedly struck Preto) were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police in Suffolk County are still investigating how Preto was killed and have not yet said if charges will be filed against the driver who struck him.