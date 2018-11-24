NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is putting NYCHA’s feet to the fire, allegedly the city housing agency is stonewalling efforts to investigate why so many residents have been left without heat or hot water.

Stringer’s office announced that a second subpoena was issued to NYCHA on Friday, demanding they turn over information about multiple outages last winter.

“The comprehensive audit was launched earlier this year following similar widespread heating outages last winter. However, NYCHA has continuously failed to provide substantive information and access to the Comptroller’s audit team,” Stringer office said in a press release.

While NYCHA continues to allegedly impede public investigations into last year’s heating debacle, New Yorkers in public housing are already suffering through the city’s failures this year.

Friday’s frigid temperatures left residents in Harlem unable to escape the extreme cold. They have reportedly been without heat or hot water for several weeks.

NYCHA residents say they were also left without heat during the city’s first snowstorm:

The city’s comptroller is holding a Saturday afternoon new conference to demand answers from NYCHA over the ongoing issues to keep New York’s public housing units heated.