NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Saturday released new video of two correction officers being attacked in two separate incidents on Rikers Island.
Most recently, an inmate sucker punched an officer standing in a hallway on Wednesday. In another, an inmate charged an officer, pinning him against a wall before punching and choking him two weeks ago.
Both officers suffered minor injuries.
The Department of Correction says both inmates were placed in restrictive housing and will be rearrested.
