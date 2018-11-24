  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Saturday released new video of two correction officers being attacked in two separate incidents on Rikers Island.

Most recently, an inmate sucker punched an officer standing in a hallway on Wednesday. In another, an inmate charged an officer, pinning him against a wall before punching and choking him two weeks ago.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

The Department of Correction says both inmates were placed in restrictive housing and will be rearrested.

  bigdave1583 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:00 am

    OMG!!! That's crazy!!!

