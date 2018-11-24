NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If there’s still a few items left on your holiday shopping list after Black Friday, local business owners hope you’ll spend your money with them Saturday.

CBS2’s Clark Fouraker spoke to shopkeepers Saturday morning, who hope consumers keep the tradition of supporting local “Mom and Pop shops” on Small Business Saturday going.

“We put our heart and soul into being a small business. It’s easy to go to the mall and create an experience in the mall, but a small business puts their heart, sweat equity, a whole bunch of love into their product,” one owner said.

In Bryant Park, businesses set up temporary, pop-up shops to try to attract every customer possible.

Across the country, Small Business Saturday is working to give local retailers a piece of the holiday pie.

American Express used to give perks for people who shopped in small shops on the day after Black Friday, in the form of cash back or points.

The company started the promotion back in 2010 as a way to boost sales for local shops after the country’s economic recession.

Those days are over now though. This year, card companies say the only perk you’ll get is the good feeling of supporting a local business.