Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a windswept soaker last night, we had a temporary break from stormy weather today. Skies brightened up a bit and temps soared into the mid 50s, the highest they’ve been since earlier this month! Clouds will return tonight though ahead of our next storm system. It’ll be a chilly but dry night with temps in the 30s and 40s.

1125weather1 11/25 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow starts off dry with those overcast skies, and rain will begin as you near the lunchtime hour. It appears to get heavy right in time for the PM commute, so make sure to give yourself extra time if you’re out and about tomorrow evening. Some local flooding issues can be expected due to the fact rain will be drenching the same spots that got hit hard last night.

1125weather2 11/25 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain exits quickly early Tuesday morning, and we’re left with a chilly, breezy, and sunny day. Temps will only be in the low and mid 40s, and will be even cooler on Wednesday with temps only around 40.

1125weather3 11/25 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

