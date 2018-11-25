NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx woman was shot dead Saturday night inside her own home.

Police sources told CBS2 the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when a man rang the doorbell at the woman’s first floor apartment at Grand Concourse and East 156th Street.

The woman, 45, was shot in the face when she answered the door.

“It was no argument. It was just one shot – pow – and then footsteps running,” a neighbor named Muhammad told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police sources say the woman’s teenage son called 911 after the shooting. Muhammad told Fouraker his wife did the same thing.

“If they were a letter off of the apartment, it would’ve been my apartment. One letter off the apartment. And I don’t know what it was,” Muhammad said.

Police found the woman lying unconscious when they arrived. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

“Nice lady, good neighbor, good neighbor. She was always courteous, always kind, always considerate. She was a nice person. Her in particular, she never caused any trouble. She’s a wonderful lady, working lady, a wonderful lady,” Muhammad said.

Police have not released much about the person that they’re looking for. Sources say the man was wearing blue sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black mask covering his face.

Police also say they don’t yet know the motive.

They’re asking for the community’s help with any information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.