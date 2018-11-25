  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Guinevere and Shophie.

guinevere Furry Friend Finder: Guinevere And Sophie

Guinevere is a 10-year-old Prince Charles Cavalier. (credit: CBS2)

Guinevere is a 10-year-old Prince Charles Cavalier who weighs 6 ½ pounds. Guinevere is very sweet, loving and gentle, she is looking for a quiet home where she will be pampered and well cared for.

sophie Furry Friend Finder: Guinevere And Sophie

Sophie is a 1-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. (credit: CBS2)

Sophie is a 1-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who weighs 10 pounds and is housebroken. Sophie loves to walk and play and she would love someone who would teach her some fun tricks to do for the treats she loves to get.

We also have a furry friend update: Peter Pan has found a wonderful family in New Jersey who saw him on Furry Friend Finder.

peterpan Furry Friend Finder: Guinevere And Sophie

Peter Pan has found his forever home after appearing on Furry Friend Finder. (credit: Image via CBS2)

Brad and Kris and their children Danny, Hayley and Tommy say Peter Pan is all they hoped he would be and they all adore him.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

