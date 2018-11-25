NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) -A new bill would force people to undergo social media background checks when they apply for a gun license in New York state.

Under the proposal, applicants would be forced to hand over their social media passwords to investigators so they can look for things like racial slurs, threats of violence or terrorism-related posts.

The bill by State Senator Kevin Parker would mandate applicants provide investigators with their Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram passwords and access to their Google, Yahoo and Bing searches.

Authorities would be able to review the last three years of social media posts and a year of their search histories.

The measure appears to come in response to recent mass shootings whose suspects had posted threats or ranted about potential targets.

No vote is scheduled.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)