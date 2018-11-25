Filed Under:Black Friday, Elizabeth, Jersey Gardens Mall, Local TV, New Jersey, shooting, The Mills At Jersey Gardens

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The man who was shot in the wrist at The Mills at Jersey Gardens mall on Black Friday isn’t cooperating with police.

The shooting caused pandemonium in the packed mall as shoppers evacuated.

Video from the scene shows shoppers running for cover.

Watch: Pandemonium At The Mills At Jersey Gardens Mall After Shooting

The gunman remains at large.

Investigators say the victim won’t tell them whether he knows the man who shot him, or why they were fighting.

Police say surveillance footage also shows two groups fighting when the gunfire broke out.

The mall reopened Saturday, with a special lost and found for people who left items behind.

 

