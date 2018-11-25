NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jimmy Butler made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 127-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Butler’s shot from the right wing, similar to the one that beat Charlotte in overtime on Nov. 17, capped Philadelphia’s rally from 20 points down in a game the Nets led nearly all the way.

Butler finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Joel Embiid had 32 points and 12 boards for the 76ers.

D’Angelo Russell had 38 points, his highest total with the Nets, and added eight assists and eight rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points off the bench.

The 76ers, who are a league-best 10-1 at home, improved to just 4-7 away from the Wells Fargo Center.

Butler, whose first game-winner with the Sixers ruined Kemba Walker’s 60-point performance in Charlotte, led Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter charge after it looked sluggish throughout the first three quarters.

Brooklyn led 118-105 after Dinwiddie’s basket forced the 76ers to call timeout with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia then went on a 16-2 run and went ahead 121-120 on JJ Redick’s 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining, its first lead since Embiid scored the game’s first two points.

Joe Harris answered with a 3 of his own to put the Nets back ahead but Embiid came back on the other end, converting a three-point play after Harris fouled him to give Philadelphia a 124-123 lead.

Dinwiddie briefly put Brooklyn back on top with a jumper over Redick, setting the stage for Butler’s big shot.

The Nets have lost three straight.

TIP-INS:

Brooklyn’s 14-point lead at the half was its largest of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Nets host Utah on Wednesday.

