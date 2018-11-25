TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey lawmakers are set to decide Monday whether to move forward with a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana.

State assembly and senate committees will meet together for a hearing Monday.

If approved, the legalization bill will be passed on to the senate and then the assembly for a full vote before ending up at the governor’s desk.

State Senator Nicholas Scutari says legalization may come as soon as January. Some of the money, he says, will go toward fighting addiction and driving enforcement.