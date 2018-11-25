  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Local TV, Lost dog, NYPD, Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Manhattan have reunited a dog with her owners after the frisky pup went on a 14-hour squirrel hunt through New York’s Upper East Side.

The NYPD’s 19th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Khloe after officers found her Friday night.

According to police, Khloe was out for a walk with her owners around 7 a.m. when a neighborhood squirrel caught her attention. The persistent pooch took off after the critter and that’s when cops were brought in to help with the search.

The 19th Precinct also thanked the nearby 23rd Precinct for helping track Khloe down.

There was no word if the determined dog actually caught her squirrel.

