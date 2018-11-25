NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Manhattan have reunited a dog with her owners after the frisky pup went on a 14-hour squirrel hunt through New York’s Upper East Side.

The NYPD’s 19th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Khloe after officers found her Friday night.

According to police, Khloe was out for a walk with her owners around 7 a.m. when a neighborhood squirrel caught her attention. The persistent pooch took off after the critter and that’s when cops were brought in to help with the search.

Squirrel!! We sure were on a wild dog chase tonight. Khloé decided to chase a 🐿 at 7am, got away from her humans & went for 14-hour run all over the #UpperEastSide. Our officers finally caught & safely reunited her. Thanks to @NYPD23Pct for helping catch this 4-legged fugitive. pic.twitter.com/9lAyMdp6Q8 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) November 24, 2018

The 19th Precinct also thanked the nearby 23rd Precinct for helping track Khloe down.

There was no word if the determined dog actually caught her squirrel.