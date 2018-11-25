  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    5:30 PMFamily Guy
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:clarkstown, Local TV, West Nyack

WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An employee at a used car dealership has died after being shot, apparently by a customer, police said.

Clarkstown Police said Joseph Youbens was shot Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales on Route 59.

Youbens was shot three times. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but succumbed to his injuries during the night, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Clarkstown Police at 1-845-639-5800 or can send an anonymous text to TIP411. You can also contact authorities on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s