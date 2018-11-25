WEST NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An employee at a used car dealership has died after being shot, apparently by a customer, police said.

Clarkstown Police said Joseph Youbens was shot Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales on Route 59.

Youbens was shot three times. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, but succumbed to his injuries during the night, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Clarkstown Police at 1-845-639-5800 or can send an anonymous text to TIP411. You can also contact authorities on Twitter