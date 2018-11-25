NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Make sure to give yourself plenty of time if you’re hitting the road or flying today.

Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. It’s when most people head home after Thanksgiving.

Experts believe the number of people flying could set a record, with the TSA potentially screening more than three million travelers.

“Normally for us we’re in the low two millions. So to get up to three million, that’s a significant surge,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

If you’re driving and hoping to avoid post-Thanksgiving traffic, experts say you should have left Saturday.

They urge drivers traveling Sunday to leave before 3 p.m. After that is when traffic is expected to be the worst in New York City.