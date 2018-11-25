NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thanksgiving is long gone, but what about your leftovers?

Like most families, you likely still have plenty of turkey and stuffing in your refrigerator.

What to do with it all?

Some folks with experience stopped by CBS2 to offer suggestions, including Industry Kitchen’s Braulio Bunay and Aylon Hadar. We also had a visit from chef Brandon Fay.

Here are some creative ideas from Industry Kitchen, including their Thanksgiving Pizza. Click here for a printable version of the Industry Kitchen recipes.

INDUSTRY KITCHEN’S THANKSGIVING PIZZA

Ingredients:

– 14 oz pizza dough

– 1 cup cranberry sauce

– 1 ¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

– ¼ cup aged pecorino cheese

– 1 cup cooked pulled turkey

– 2 cups stuffing

– ¼ cup chopped chives

– ¼ cup crushed walnuts

Instructions:

– Preheat oven to 425 degrees

– Stretch pizza dough into 2 pieces about 18” long and lay out on baking sheet

– Place ¾ cup of cranberry sauce over dough sections

– Add shredded mozzarella on top of cranberry sauce

– Add stuffing and pulled turkey on top of mozzarella

– Place tray into oven and cook for 9 – 10 minutes until the crusts are golden brown

– Remove the pizzas from oven and cut diagonally into 5 sections each

– Add shaved pecorino and crushed walnuts to pizzas

– Drizzle remaining cranberry sauce over pizzas

– Sprinkle with chives

CRANBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients

– 1 12oz package fresh cranberries

– 1 ¾ cup sugar

– ½ cup water

– ½ tsp ground cinnamon

– ½ tsp ground allspice

– 1/8 tsp salt

– 1/8 tsp ground ginger

– 1/8 tsp ground cloves

Instructions

– In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients; bring to a boil

– Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer until the berries pop and mixture thickens (about 30 minutes)

– Transfer to a serving bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled

– Blend cranberry mixture on high until smooth (about 1 minute)

STUFFING

Ingredients

– ¾ cup butter

– ¼ cup diced onions

– ¼ cup diced celery

– ¼ cup diced carrots

– 1 clove garlic

– 4 fresh sage leaves

– 1 tbsp thyme leaves

– 1 cup turkey broth

– ½ cup heavy cream

– ¼ cup dried cranberries

– ½ cup chopped parsley

– 2 cups toasted bread cubes

– salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

– In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter

– Add onion, celery, carrots, garlic, sage and thyme; cook, covered, until onions are soft (5 – 7 minutes)

– Add turkey broth and cream; simmer, reducing by half

– Add bread cubes, parsley and cranberries to the mix; toss well

– Season with salt and pepper

– Continue to simmer until stuffing holds together when picked up with spoon; remove from heat

Chef Brandon Fay stopped by with some easy recipes. Click here for a printable version of Fay’s recipes.

Turkey in a Blanket

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 container (16.3 oz.) frozen biscuit dough, thawed (I always have a can of Pillsbury in my freezer!)

All-purpose flour, for rolling

½ cup cranberry sauce

1 cup chopped turkey

1 cup stuffing

1 egg, beaten

½ cup gravy

How to make it:

1. Heat oven to 350 F; flour a surface and roll out biscuit into an 11” x 6” rectangle. Spoon cranberry sauce down the center of the rectangle, lengthwise, and then top with turkey and stuffing.

2. Fold over the dough on top of the turkey and seal tight. Slice log into 1” coins and then transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan. Brush the top with egg and bake until biscuits are cooked through and golden, about 8-10 minutes. Serve with piping hot gravy.

Stuffing Cakes

Makes 4

What you’ll need:

½ cup cranberry sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 cup finely chopped turkey

2 cup stuffing

2 eggs

1/4 cup gravy

Kosher salt, to taste

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

Mashed potatoes, for serving

How to make it:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together cranberry sauce and mayonnaise until evenly combined. Mix in turkey and stuffing.

2. Beat egg with gravy and then add to turkey mix. Form mixture into four, evenly sized patties. Season to taste and then cover with panko bread crumbs.

3. Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat; add cakes and cook until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes. Flip and continue cooking on the remaining side. Add butter to the pan and baste the cakes until golden brown.

4. Serve over a bed of mashed potatoes.

Turkey Tacos

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

12 tortilla shells

3 cups chopped turkey

1 cup salsa

1 cup guacamole

1 cup shredded cheese

½ cup cranberry sauce

½ cup sour cream

½ cup cilantro

¼ cup sliced radishes

2 limes, quartered, for serving

How to make it:

1. Reheat tortilla shells over an open flame on your stove top or in a pan. And then assemble your tacos to your liking. This recipe is simple: Pull any leftovers in your fridge that might taste good in a taco shell and enjoy!

Turkey Sliders

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 cups chopped turkey

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. cranberry sauce

¼ cup finely chopped celery

½ lemon, zested

Pinch cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1.5 cups stuffing

8 mini hamburger buns, buttered and toasted

8 toothpicks

How to make it:

1. In a large bowl, mix together turkey, mayonnaise, cranberry sauce, celery, lemon zest and cayenne pepper. Season to taste and set aside.

2. Reheat stuffing and spoon on each bottom bun. Top with turkey mixture and skewer with a toothpick.