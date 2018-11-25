  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was found dead in a wooded area on Staten Island Sunday afternoon.

Police say children made the gruesome find while they were riding bikes inside Long Pond Park, near Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street, around 1 p.m.

CBS2’s Reena Roy was on the scene and reports that the victim was also found without any clothes on.

Authorities added that the unidentified woman had no severe trauma to her body, but was badly burned. The medical examiner is investigating to determine the exact cause of death.

