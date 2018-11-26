  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Alec Baldwin is due back in court following his arrest earlier this month following an altercation over a parking spot.

Baldwin allegedly became physical with a man over a parking spot in front of the actor’s Greenwich Village home near the corner of E. 10th Street and University Place in Greenwich Village.

He is facing assault and misdemeanor charges. Baldwin says the charges against him are false.

Police say Baldwin was backing into an open parking spot when a 49-year-old man in a Saab station wagon came in from behind him and took the spot in front of the actor’s home.

Sources say Baldwin then followed the man to the Muni-meter, where the two men shoved each other. Then, the driver claims Baldwin hit him on the left side of the face.

The driver was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. A man who says he’s the victim’s friend came back to pick up the Saab hours later, after it got a ticket for parking without paying the meter.

Baldwin took to Twitter to respond to the allegations against him.

“The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” the actor tweeted using the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s account.

Back in 2014, Baldwin was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bicycle the wrong way down a one-way street.

Also that year, Baldwin told New York Magazine he couldn’t live in New York anymore because the paparazzi had become too aggressive.

In 2012 and 2013, Baldwin got into several confrontations with photographers.
Both cars involved in the dispute got parking tickets for not paying the meter.

Baldwin’s black Cadillac Escalade has been moved to a parking garage with the ticket still attached. The actor got a desk ticket for the assault and misdemeanor charges, and is due back in court later this month.

