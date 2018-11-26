NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Looking to get out into the community this week? There’s plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.

Remembering the 70s and 80s: A Bygone Brooklyn

The images captured in photographer Larry Racioppo’s new book, Brooklyn Before: Photographs, 1971-1983, tell the story of a gritty borough all but lost today. Racioppo is joined by two who remember: novelist and New York Daily News columnist Denis Hamill and journalist Tom Robbins of the Village Voice and New York Daily News. Julia Van Haaften, founding curator of the New York Public Library’s photography collection, joins this conversation at the Brooklyn Historical Society about a lost Brooklyn and the art of street photography.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.

Price: $10

Malls vs. Bodegas: Resisting the Suburbanization of the City

The Brooklyn Historical Society is hosting a conversation to consider how to counteract the “mall-ification” of public space and commerce in New York City. Center for an Urban Future Executive Director Jonathan Bowles, author of Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul Jeremiah Moss and Director of Economic Policy at the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development Lena Afridi as they discuss the topic moderated by Vanity Fair contributing editor Paul Goldberger.

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.

Price: $5

Christmas in Richmond Town

Christmas in Richmond Town returns to New York City’s most complete historic village. Visitors can take an old-fashioned carriage ride down Center Street, listen to the Bell Choir at the Historical Museum, watch the Grand Tree Lighting Ceremony and meet Santa. Shopping and storytelling will be held all day at the Courthouse, while food and drink will be available for purchase.

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: 441 Clarke Ave

Price: $8 (Child); $8 (Senior/Student); $10 (Adult)

