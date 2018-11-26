NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here comes the rain again.

Coastal flooding advisories and warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State Area for the threat of minor to moderate flooding.

Exceptionally high tides are expected to last through Monday night. Tidal flooding had already been reported Monday morning in Neptune Township.

South Concourse is closed in the area of Riley Road due to tidal flooding. Do not try to drive through, several feet of salt water will quickly damage your vehicle. #NeptuneTraffic #NeptuneWeather pic.twitter.com/Y0CUWDdkej — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) November 26, 2018

There’s also the potential for inland flooding, with flood watches in effect this afternoon and this evening.

In Hoboken, barricades and no parking signs were placed at the following locations:

1st and Marshall

1st and Harrison

2nd and Harrison

3rd and Harrison

4th and Harrison

4th and Monroe

3rd and Jackson

4th and Jackson

9th and Monroe

9th and Madison

10th and Madison

1st and Clinton

3rd and Clinton

Henderson and Newark

Grove and Newark

Hoboken residents are asked to report flooded intersections and clogged drains to the North Hudson Sewerage Authority at 1-866-639-3970.