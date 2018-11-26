Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here comes the rain again.
Coastal flooding advisories and warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State Area for the threat of minor to moderate flooding.
Exceptionally high tides are expected to last through Monday night. Tidal flooding had already been reported Monday morning in Neptune Township.
There’s also the potential for inland flooding, with flood watches in effect this afternoon and this evening.
Click here to check the forecast.
In Hoboken, barricades and no parking signs were placed at the following locations:
- 1st and Marshall
- 1st and Harrison
- 2nd and Harrison
- 3rd and Harrison
- 4th and Harrison
- 4th and Monroe
- 3rd and Jackson
- 4th and Jackson
- 9th and Monroe
- 9th and Madison
- 10th and Madison
- 1st and Clinton
- 3rd and Clinton
- Henderson and Newark
- Grove and Newark
Hoboken residents are asked to report flooded intersections and clogged drains to the North Hudson Sewerage Authority at 1-866-639-3970.