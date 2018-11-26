NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today’s Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day in history and millions of people skip lines at the mall and score some major deals online.

Forecasts predict a whopping $7.8 billion dollars in sales, a more than 17 percent increase from last year, according to Adobe Analytics tracking of online sales.

If you’re tempted to search for those Cyber Monday deals on your computer at work today, be warned: Some companies are keeping track of what you’re doing, reports CBS2’s Kenneth Craig.

“I definitely do my share of online shopping while I’m at work,” said Alex Stevens, who spends about 30 minutes a day surfing for digital deals at his marketing job.

According to a survey by staffing firm Robert Half Technology, nearly two-thirds of professionals say they plan to shop online at work this holiday season.

“The big challenge is websites that aren’t who they say they are,” said Ryan Sutton of Robert Half Technology.

He warns he shopping on the company’s computer creates security headaches for IT managers.

“They want to make sure you’re not just going to random websites to purchase based on an email you might have received,” said Sutton.

One thing to keep in mind as you fill your online shopping cart: One out of three employers says they monitor the sites employees visit.

Some deals include The Gap – offering half off all items – while Kohl’s is offering 20 percent off all items.

The numbers are still coming in for Black Friday, the big sale day following Thanksgiving.

Mastercard projected that overall sales totaled a record $23 billion dollars nationwide.

Foot traffic in brick and mortar stores was down,Shoppertrak says it fell just under 2 percent compared to last year.

Online shopping on Black Friday was up, with one estimate reporting sales rose 24 percent.