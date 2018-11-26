NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A family is reunited with their dog, 18 months after he went missing.

Sinatra was found wandering, over 1,000 miles away from his Brooklyn home.

All four paws finally back on familiar ground. The blue eyed Husky came home to his family after a months-long mysterious journey.

“I didn’t believe it, I didn’t think it was true, I didn’t think it was possible,” Lesmore Willis told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

The family says the dog’s disappearance in 2016 was heartbreaking. Sinatra had belonged to their daughter, Zion, who died in a shooting accident. He vanished not long after.

The search for Sinatra never stopped, even on the streets of their neighborhood.

“I was still looked for him, if I saw a dog walking up the street and it looked like him, I got out of my car, maybe a month ago, because a dog looked just like him,” Willis said.

But it was Sinatra who walked into 13-year-old Denise Verrill’s life about three weeks ago near Tampa, Florida.

“I was just standing at my bus stop waiting for the bus like I do every morning and down the street came Sinatra,” the teen said.

With the help of her mom, the information on the chip implanted in Sinatra’s neck, and some luck on social media – she was able to track down his family in Brooklyn.

“In light of the tragedy that happened to their family, the fact that they’re able to get back this part of her, this dog that mattered so much to her, I think that it’s truly amazing,” Verrill explained.

The family says where Sinatra was from the time he left Brooklyn until he showed up in Florida is anyone’s guess.

“It would be great to know who had him, it would be great to know the circumstances,” Willis said.

The family has also started a social media campaign called “Sinatra for Zion” in hopes of raising awareness about gun violence in honor of their daughter.